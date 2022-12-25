Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.77.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE:CM opened at $40.98 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
