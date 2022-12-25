Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $200.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $189.06 on Thursday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

