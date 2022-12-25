CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

CoreCivic

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,252. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CoreCivic Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in CoreCivic by 110.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in CoreCivic by 75.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

