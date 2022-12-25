CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
CoreCivic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,252. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
