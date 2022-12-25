Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2022

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOODGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOOD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Goodfood Market Stock Down 4.3 %

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.34.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.