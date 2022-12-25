Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOOD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Stock Down 4.3 %

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.34.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.