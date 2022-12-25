Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $108.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.40.

WAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,404,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 187,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

