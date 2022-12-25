Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,092.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,092.50 ($25.42).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.42) to GBX 2,190 ($26.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Halma from GBX 1,960 ($23.81) to GBX 1,820 ($22.11) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.51) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Halma Stock Performance

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 1,990.50 ($24.18) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,168.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,373.73. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,270 ($39.72).

Halma Cuts Dividend

Halma Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 7.86 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

