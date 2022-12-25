ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $29.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 228.4% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $340.71 million for the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.