Head-To-Head Analysis: Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) versus First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of First Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 33.54% 15.14% 1.27% First Bank 33.63% 13.08% 1.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and First Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $196.98 million 3.21 $59.82 million $7.68 7.53 First Bank $98.87 million 2.75 $35.43 million $1.78 7.87

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. Metropolitan Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Metropolitan Bank and First Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.82%. First Bank has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.50%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than First Bank.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats First Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, construction, multi-family, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; acquisition and renovation loans; loans to refinance or return borrower equity; loans on owner-occupied properties; working capital lines of credit; trade finance and letters of credit; and term loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. It operates six banking centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Great Neck, and Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans that include auto, personal, and traditional installment loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown counties in New Jersey, as well as Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

