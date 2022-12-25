Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.69 per share, for a total transaction of $10,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,412,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,349,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enviva news, CEO John K. Keppler bought 4,943 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $250,362.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 724,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,698,001.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.69 per share, for a total transaction of $10,138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,412,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,349,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 551,563 shares of company stock worth $28,884,989. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enviva Trading Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. Enviva has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.60.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

