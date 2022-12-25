Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $60.49 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.49.

CCEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

