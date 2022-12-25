Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) versus TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Critical Comparison

Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Meten Holding Group and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meten Holding Group N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group -12.12% -6.37% -4.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Meten Holding Group and TAL Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meten Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TAL Education Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TAL Education Group has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential downside of 36.87%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Meten Holding Group.

9.5% of Meten Holding Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Meten Holding Group has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAL Education Group has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meten Holding Group and TAL Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meten Holding Group $114.39 million 0.02 -$60.31 million N/A N/A TAL Education Group $4.39 billion 1.30 -$1.14 billion ($0.39) -22.74

Meten Holding Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TAL Education Group.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats Meten Holding Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meten Holding Group

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business. As of December 31, 2021, it had an offline learning center network of 34 self-operated learning centers, including one learning center under the ‘ABC' brand of ABC Education Group covering 15 cities in nine provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China; and two franchised learning centers comprising four franchised learning centers under the ‘ABC' brand covering two cities in two provinces and municipalities in China. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It provides tutoring services primarily through small-class services under the Xueersi, Xueersi Online School, First Leap, Tipaipai, Xiaohou AI, Xiaohoucode, Aiqidao, Mamabang, Kaoyanbang, and Shunshunliuxue brand names; and personalized premium services under Izhikang name. The company also operates jzb.com, an online education platform; provides investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials and products. TAL Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

