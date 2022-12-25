Brokerages Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) PT at $45.80

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Avangrid Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AGR opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $51.71.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Avangrid by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Avangrid by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Avangrid by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

