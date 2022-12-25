Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.19.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 51,452 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,813,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

