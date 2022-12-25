Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.07.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Cronos Group stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 235.72%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 49,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $151,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 447,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,605. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 169,755 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 313,718 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 944,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $2,115,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

