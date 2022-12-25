CGI (NYSE:GIB) vs. 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Head to Head Review

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CGI and 1847, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get CGI alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 1 1 2 0 2.25 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI presently has a consensus target price of $127.16, indicating a potential upside of 47.98%. Given CGI’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CGI is more favorable than 1847.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.40% 21.14% 9.99% 1847 -18.86% -1,300.72% -20.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares CGI and 1847’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

48.5% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CGI and 1847’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $10.08 billion 2.03 $1.15 billion $4.73 18.17 1847 $30.66 million 0.05 -$3.31 million N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than 1847.

Summary

CGI beats 1847 on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also provides application development, integration and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, retail, consumer and services, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About 1847

(Get Rating)

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers. The Land Management Services segment provides waste disposal and various agricultural services, such as manure spreading, land rolling, bin whipping, cleaning of bulk storage bins and silos, equipment rental, trucking, vacuuming, building erection, various shop, and other services to local agricultural and farming communities; and wholesales agricultural equipment and parts. The Construction segment engages in construction and sale of custom cabinetry, including kitchen and bath cabinets, fireplace mantels and surrounds, entertainment systems and wall units, bookcases, and office cabinets. 1847 Partners LLC serves as the manager of the company. 1847 Holdings LLC was founded in 1948 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.