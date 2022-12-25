Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,813.33 ($22.03).

ABF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.13) to GBX 1,600 ($19.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($19.80) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,500 ($18.22) to GBX 1,700 ($20.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.30) to GBX 1,500 ($18.22) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,587 ($19.28) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,181 ($26.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The company has a market capitalization of £12.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,803.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,507.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,515.09.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

Associated British Foods Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a GBX 29.90 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $13.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

