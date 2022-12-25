PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Earns Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $2.40 target price on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.16 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 38,742 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $41,066.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,828,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,934.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 38,742 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $41,066.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,828,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 122,580 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $136,063.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,727,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,598.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 725,716 shares of company stock worth $766,446 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PEDEVCO Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PEDEVCO by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PEDEVCO by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the period. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

