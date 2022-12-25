Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Price Target to 355.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from 270.00 to 355.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TPDKY. Barclays raised their target price on Topdanmark A/S from 415.00 to 435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Topdanmark A/S from 380.00 to 378.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Topdanmark A/S has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

