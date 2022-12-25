Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Singapore Airlines Stock Performance
SINGY opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $8.35.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
