Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

SINGY opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.