NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon downgraded NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($98.40) to GBX 7,000 ($85.03) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($72.89) to GBX 5,600 ($68.03) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on NEXT in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,450 ($78.35) to GBX 5,200 ($63.17) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,273.00.

OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $67.00 on Friday. NEXT has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $68.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

