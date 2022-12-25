LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LNSPF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.73) to GBX 210 ($2.55) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised LondonMetric Property from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LondonMetric Property from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded LondonMetric Property from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

LNSPF stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.