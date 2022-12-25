Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KEYUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Keyera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Keyera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Keyera has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $29.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

