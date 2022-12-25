Reviewing Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Indra Sistemas pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Indra Sistemas pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unicharm pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Indra Sistemas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Indra Sistemas and Unicharm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indra Sistemas 2 3 1 0 1.83 Unicharm 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Indra Sistemas currently has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 112.23%. Given Indra Sistemas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Indra Sistemas is more favorable than Unicharm.

Indra Sistemas has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Unicharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indra Sistemas 4.61% 19.36% 3.60% Unicharm 7.86% 9.81% 6.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Unicharm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indra Sistemas $4.01 billion 0.49 $169.62 million $0.48 11.58 Unicharm $7.12 billion 3.35 $661.98 million $0.19 40.48

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than Indra Sistemas. Indra Sistemas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Indra Sistemas

(Get Rating)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities. It also researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center; manages, executes, commercializes, and sells system engineering services for the defense industry; and provides engineering and maintenance services for air defense systems and other related systems, as well as architectural and engineering technical services. In addition, it offers systems to aid navigation and landing, and air traffic control systems; outsources business processes; delivers document management services and mortgage management; realizes measures for the settlement and registration; and manages digitalization and data capture. Further, it provides business consulting, technology and solutions consulting, administration, management, support, advisory, telecommunications, mobile telephony, credit card processing, and energy transport and distribution network manufacture services; engineering and consultancy services for environment, transport, construction, water, and industry areas; and digital agency, web communication and marketing, securities, computer programing, aerodrome air traffic, radio communication security, port infrastructure, airline training and coaching, and project services. Additionally, it researches and develops autonomous air systems and solutions in unmanned systems; and develops and produces aircraft, tactical communication systems, and toll and traffic control and management systems. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

About Unicharm

(Get Rating)

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand; and masks under the Unicharm brands. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, Aiken Genki, and Neko Genki brands. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc. The company was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.