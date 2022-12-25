Critical Contrast: Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) vs. Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mid Penn Bancorp and Citizens & Northern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens & Northern 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.82%. Citizens & Northern has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.44%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $144.85 million 3.41 $29.32 million $2.50 12.46 Citizens & Northern $110.36 million 3.28 $30.55 million $1.67 13.97

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Citizens & Northern’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Citizens & Northern has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 22.79% 9.65% 1.06% Citizens & Northern 23.14% 9.71% 1.10%

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp beats Citizens & Northern on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated sixty full-service retail banking locations in Berks, Blair, Bucks, Centre, Chester, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also offers wealth management services, including administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, and investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products; mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. In addition, the company reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 31 branch offices, including 23 in the Northern tier/Northcentral region of Pennsylvania, 2 in the Southern tier of New York State, 4 in Southeastern Pennsylvania, and 2 in Southcentral Pennsylvania, as well as a lending office in Elmira, New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

