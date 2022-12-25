Comparing GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

GoDaddy has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telos has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GoDaddy and Telos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 1 5 1 3.00 Telos 0 4 2 0 2.33

Profitability

GoDaddy presently has a consensus price target of $96.56, suggesting a potential upside of 29.14%. Telos has a consensus price target of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 93.61%. Given Telos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than GoDaddy.

This table compares GoDaddy and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 8.49% -124.97% 4.89% Telos -17.16% -23.10% -16.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Telos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoDaddy and Telos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $3.82 billion 3.04 $242.30 million $2.12 35.27 Telos $242.43 million 1.35 -$43.13 million ($0.59) -8.25

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Telos. Telos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoDaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Telos on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. In addition, the company provides presence products, such as Websites + Marketing, a do-it-yourself mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; a range of marketing tools and services designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, and create content, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their websites found on search sites; and social media management services. Further, it offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and Internet-based telephony services; online store capabilities that allows customers to transact business directly on their websites; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator; and point-of-sale (POS) devices, as well as software for POS. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Telos

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending cloud identity services for mobile and enterprise and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. It serves to the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.