Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) versus EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Critical Comparison

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sompo and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sompo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 1.90% 3.87% 0.57% EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sompo and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 0 2 3 0 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus price target of $173.80, suggesting a potential upside of 92.53%. Given EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme is more favorable than Sompo.

This table compares Sompo and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $37.12 billion 0.41 $2.00 billion $1.00 22.12 EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $23.45 billion 3.44 $1.73 billion N/A N/A

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sompo has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sompo pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Sompo

(Get Rating)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. Sompo Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

(Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear. The Retail segment retails luxury and sports eyewear. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers lenses and small equipment, including Varilux progressive lenses; Crizal antireflective, anti-smudge, and antistatic lenses; Transitions photochromic lenses; Eyezen lenses for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak corrective lens brands. It also provides lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; optometry instruments for eye care professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions; and Transitions Signature Gen 8 photochromic lens, as well as develops solutions for online sales of optical products. The Equipment segment offers digital surfacing machines and lens coating machines to prescription laboratories, integrated optical chains, and lens manufacturers. The Sunglasses and Readers segment provides non-prescription sunglasses and reading glasses under the Foster Grant, Gargoyles, Magnivision, Corinne McCormack, Monkey Monkey, Ryders Eyewear, and SolarShield brands; Reebok, Steve Madden, Betsey Johnson, Nine West, Dockers, French Connection, Ironman, Rawlings, Bodyglove, Panama Jack, Marvel, and Disney; Bolon, Molsion, Qina, and Prosun brands; and Mujosh and Aojo brands. It has a network of 490 prescription laboratories and edging-mounting facilities. The company was formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in October 2018. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.