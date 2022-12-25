Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Head-To-Head Review

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vornado Realty Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 4 4 1 0 1.67 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 2 0 1 2.67

Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.88%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.28%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.59 billion 2.59 $176.00 million $0.50 42.90 NexPoint Real Estate Finance $55.83 million 4.46 $43.08 million $1.53 10.87

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 424.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 130.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 8.94% 3.01% 0.94% NexPoint Real Estate Finance 29.37% 16.62% 0.67%

Risk & Volatility

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Vornado Realty Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

