Financial Review: Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -25.38% -16.19% -13.70% Amprius Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25 Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Amprius Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 68.21%. Amprius Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.89%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Amprius Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 4.27 -$3.28 million ($0.48) -16.88 Amprius Technologies $2.77 million 239.99 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Amprius Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

