Critical Contrast: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) vs. SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of EMCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SiTime and EMCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 4 0 3.00 EMCORE 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

SiTime presently has a consensus price target of $116.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. EMCORE has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 235.05%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than SiTime.

This table compares SiTime and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime 14.95% 6.71% 6.27% EMCORE -19.60% -12.84% -9.28%

Volatility and Risk

SiTime has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiTime and EMCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $218.81 million 9.74 $32.28 million $2.00 49.71 EMCORE $124.13 million 0.29 $25.64 million ($0.65) -1.49

SiTime has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SiTime beats EMCORE on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products. It also provides cable TV (CATV) lasers and transmitters that are used in forward-and return-path broadband, subassembly components, analog fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, and CATV fiber amplifiers. In addition, the company offers high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunication markets; and lasers, receivers, and photodetector components for wireless, distributed sensing, and light detecting and ranging applications. It serves CATV, optical sensing, telecom, data center, and navigation and defense optoelectronics markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

