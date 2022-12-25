Head-To-Head Comparison: First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) versus Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of First Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 33.63% 13.08% 1.39% Independent Bank 27.57% 17.15% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Bank and Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Bank presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.50%. Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.22%. Given First Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Bank is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bank and Independent Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $98.87 million 2.75 $35.43 million $1.78 7.87 Independent Bank $214.72 million 2.38 $62.90 million $2.84 8.53

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Bank pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Bank has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank beats First Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans that include auto, personal, and traditional installment loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown counties in New Jersey, as well as Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, insurance brokerage, and investment services. The company offers its services through approximately 59 branches, two drive-thru facilities, and seven loan production offices in Michigan; and two loan production offices in Ohio. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

