Comparing SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Globant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SAI.TECH Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A -5.65% Globant 8.31% 11.76% 8.47%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SAI.TECH Global and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Globant 0 0 6 0 3.00

Globant has a consensus target price of $233.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.36%. Given Globant’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globant is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and Globant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A Globant $1.30 billion 5.29 $96.07 million $3.25 50.36

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

Summary

Globant beats SAI.TECH Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAI.TECH Global

(Get Rating)

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools. The company also provides smart farming, image diagnosis, healthcare interoperability, genomics data processing, telemedicine and medical device, research and development, and precision medicine services; media and entertainment, and travel and hospitality services; cloud transformation advice, building cloud environment, moving workloads to the cloud, cloud support and operation, chaos engineering, and site reliability engineering services; and data strategies, insights, data platforms, MLOps, and data as a product services. In addition, it offers agile delivery, blockchain, business and cultural hacking, conversational interface, cybersecurity, design, digital sales and marketing, enterprise applications, internet of thing, metaverse, process optimization, quality engineering, salesforce, smart venue, UI engineering, and sustainable business solutions. Further, the company provides smart underwriting, monitoring, and digital collection services; digital experience platforms; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable solutions. Additionally, it operates augmented coding and testing, StarMeUp, PagoChat, ShopChat, and Walmeric platforms. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for SAI.TECH Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAI.TECH Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.