StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 million, a PE ratio of 68.53 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also

