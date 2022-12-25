Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROVGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

