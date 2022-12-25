Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 6.64%.
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
