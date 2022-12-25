Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.04 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $48.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

