S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.42. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in S&W Seed by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 370,152 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

