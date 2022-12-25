RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.
RCI Hospitality Stock Performance
RICK opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $879.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $96.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40.
RCI Hospitality Company Profile
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
