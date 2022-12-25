RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

RICK opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $879.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $96.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.