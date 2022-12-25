Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

RAVE stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

Insider Activity at Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Brandon Solano acquired 24,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,319 shares in the company, valued at $140,230.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $403,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brandon Solano bought 24,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,230.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

