StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities cut Qumu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

QUMU opened at $0.88 on Friday. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qumu Co. ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

