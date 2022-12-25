StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities cut Qumu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Qumu Stock Performance
QUMU opened at $0.88 on Friday. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu
About Qumu
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qumu (QUMU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.