Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

RMTI stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

