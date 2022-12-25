Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

RGLS stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.