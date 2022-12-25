RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Research analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

