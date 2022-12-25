StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Larry Hoff purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 382,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 835,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 146,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,325,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.