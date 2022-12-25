Raymond James Cuts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $260.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $367.09.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $216.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.11 and a 200 day moving average of $339.72. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $752.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

