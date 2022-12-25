Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $21.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 302,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Element Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 227,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

