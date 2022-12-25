Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.06 million. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $16,282,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after buying an additional 1,134,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 877,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 290.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 531,200 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 34.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 492,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.