Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after acquiring an additional 740,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,165,000 after acquiring an additional 723,303 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,777,000 after acquiring an additional 357,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ESI stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

