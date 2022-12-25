Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target at $5.60

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

TAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $308,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 105.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in TAL Education Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 162,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 12.0 %

TAL Education Group Company Profile

NYSE:TAL opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.