Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CL King assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

Insider Activity at Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. Research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $233,320.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,243.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 15.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 138.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 97,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 43.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.