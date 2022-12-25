Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target at $5.60

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.
TAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 960.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,574,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,285,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,829,000 after buying an additional 4,523,018 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after buying an additional 4,220,959 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,946,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 3,555,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $12,872,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TAL Education Group Stock Down 12.0 %
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.