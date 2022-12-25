Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target at $5.60

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

TAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 960.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,574,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,285,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,829,000 after buying an additional 4,523,018 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after buying an additional 4,220,959 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,946,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 3,555,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $12,872,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 12.0 %

TAL Education Group Company Profile

NYSE:TAL opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.