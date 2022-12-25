Brokerages Set First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target at $47.40

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

FIBK has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $216,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $216,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,563,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,982 shares of company stock worth $2,405,719 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,643,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

